De Laurentiis: Napoli turned down €100 million for Koulibaly

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed he turned down a €100 million bid for defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The Senegalese star was a standout for the African country at the World Cup, and his performances only served to add to his burgeoning reputation.

In fact, Koulibaly is held in such high regard that De Laurentiis revealed to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli that he turned down a massive €100m bid for his services this summer.

While the Italian didn’t reveal which club made the offer, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports it came from Manchester United as manager Jose Mourinho is said to be in the market for a new central defender.

Given Napoli have opted to keep hold Koulibaly, it’s believed the Azzurri will now work on increasing his wages, with an offer of over €4m a season said to be in the works.

Last season Koulibaly netted five goals in 35 appearances for Napoli.