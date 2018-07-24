Eleventh hour Barcelona swoop snatches Malcom from Roma

Despite Roma having a deal agreed to sign Malcom from Girondins de Bordeaux, the Brazilian has been swiped from the Eternal City and completed a move to LaLiga giants Barcelona.

The Serie A side had even taken to Twitter to announce that an agreement had been reached, only for the Catalans to come out of the blue at the eleventh hour and lure him to the Camp Nou.

#ASRoma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of #Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms. pic.twitter.com/MHHr6AswYN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 23, 2018

Barcelona confirmed the deal on Tuesday, just over 24 hours after Roma had made their own announcement about the 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old signs for five years, with Barcelona to spend €41 million and an additional €1m in bonuses.