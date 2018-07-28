Flamengo starlet on AC Milan shortlist

AC Milan have identified Flamengo youngster Lucas Paqueta as an ideal addition to the squad this summer.

The 20 year-old made his debut in March 2016 and established himself as one of the most promising players in Brazil.

According to Tuttomercatoweb newly-appointed general manager Leonardo has made Paqueta a priority signing for Milan, but recognises the difficulty behind such a deal.

Competition from Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool could knock the Rossoneri out of contention, particularly if they are forced to trigger his €50 million release clause.

Milan would reportedly be willing to meet Flamengo on their asking price providing Suso is sold this summer to raise the necessary funds.

The former President of Flamengo, Kleber Leite, has reportedly fuelled the rumours of a Milan bid for Paqueta having already seen Vinicius Junior complete his move to Real Madrid.

Having built a reputation in the past for signing the best Brazil has to offer, Milan have just goalkeeper Gabriel representing Brazil in their first team squad.