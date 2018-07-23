Former AC Milan captain forced into exile

AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo has been left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, fuelling talk of an abrupt exit from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The 33-year-old has been on the books at Milan since arriving on a free transfer from Fiorentina in 2012, eventually inheriting the captaincy from Massimo Ambrosini.

However, having been stripped of the armband following the arrival of Leonardo Bonucci last summer Montolivo now finds himself on the fringes according to Correire della Sera.

His exclusion from the U.S. tour is understood to have left the Italian international devastated, who received the news indirectly and without an explanation.

Milan are considering terminating Montolivo’s contract, which would allow the likes of Bologna and Werder Bremen to approach the player directly.

Montolivo struggled to regain a place in the first team ahead of Lucas Biglia and Manuel Locatelli, and his departure could see free agent Milan Badelj replace him.