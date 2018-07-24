Former Chelsea coach in talks with AC Milan

AC Milan have approached former Juventus and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte to discuss the possibility of him replacing Gennaro Gattuso as head coach.

Conte took the nation by storm during his time at the helm of Juventus with three consecutive Serie A titles in a row before taking charge of Italy.

After lifting the Premier League trophy with Chelsea his time in London quickly turned sour and saw him replaced by Maurizio Sarri, but Tuttomercatoweb claims the Rossoneri are hoping to benefit from the situation.

Conte has reportedly communicated his willingness to take charge at Milan but first must resolve an ongoing legal battle with his former employers Chelsea.

Gattuso is understood to have been made aware of the approach for Conte, which could potentially undermine his position and relationship with the club hierarchy.

Milan have recently undergone a massive restructuring of the board, with only Gattuso set to remain from the previous ownership of Yonghong Li.