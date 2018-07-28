Gattuso wants Bonucci to remain with AC Milan

With talk increasing of a sensational return to Juventus by Leonardo Bonucci, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso insisted he wants the Italian international to stay, but the club must consider players’ desire to leave.

The former Rossoneri midfielder was talking ahead of the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament in the United States, where his side will face Manchester United of the Premier League.

“I talked to him [Bonucci], but I’m not the club,” Gattuso told the press conference.

“He must talk to the [team] managers, however, as long as he wears the Milan shirt, I want to see the Bonucci of these first fifteen days [of pre-season]. He is a great professional, always the first to encourage the players.

“When a player expresses a desire to leave, though, the coach and those who work with the team must do everything possible to convince him to stay.”

“On the other hand, if a player explicitly asks for it [a transfer], it is necessary to deal with the request.”

With Elliott Management taking control of Milan in recent weeks, the 40-year-old’s own future with the San Siro has been questioned with Antonio Conte rumoured as a potential replacement, but is only focused on leading the team.

“I have not had any contact with the [new] owners, only with [new sporting director] Leonardo,” stated Gattuso. “We have been working for two weeks now, I’m a Milan employee, I have a contract and the same goes for the players.

“Until something changes we will carry on for the good of AC Milan.”