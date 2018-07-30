Higuain edges closer to AC Milan switch

The blockbuster three-player deal involving Juventus and AC Milan is edging a step closer to completion, with the Gonzalo Higuain piece of the puzzle set to fall into place.

Leonardo Bonucci is in line for a return to the club he left just one year ago in a move which will see Mattia Caldara and ‘El Pipita’ move the other way.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that on Monday evening, Higuain’s brother Nicolas held a meeting with Leonardo in Milan, having also met with the Juventus hierarchy earlier that day, who informed him that his client has no place in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

The stumbling block as things stand is the fact that the Argentine still has three years left to run on a deal worth €7.5 million per season plus bonuses.

Milan would be keen to tie him down to a longer term deal, thus guaranteeing him an extended salary, while also partially spreading the amount of the cost and although he is doubtful about the loan part of the move, if he gives the green light, the deal is expected to be completed.

The move would see defenders Caldara and Bonucci swapping colours, while Higuain joins the Rossoneri on an initial loan deal worth €18m with the obligation to make it permanent for €36m, due to Milan having to satisfy Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Leonardo is determined to convince the striker by making him the spearhead of the Elliott group project at San Siro and the ball is now very much in the court of the ex-Napoli marksman.