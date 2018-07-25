Ibrahimovic sends intriguing message to AC Milan fans

At a time when AC Milan are actively seeking a new striker, former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent an interesting message to the club’s fans via social media.

The Rossoneri, who are set to offload Nikola Kalinic and Carlos Bacca in this transfer window, have been closely linked with a number of new strikers, with Gonzalo Higuain being the latest name to be discussed.

However, one who may be open to joining the club is the 36-year-old Swede, who is now in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles Galaxy, who posted a video declaring his love for the Rossoneri via his social media accounts.

“Hello to all of the Milan fans. I hope you are all well and I miss you all so much. You have always remained in my heart,” he said. “The best of luck for the season ahead. I’m always with you and I send a big hug.”

Ibrahimovic starred for Milan for two seasons from 2010 until 2012, scoring over 50 goals during that timespan