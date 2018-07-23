Inter and AC Milan ready to fight it out for Bayern Munich ace

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal could return to Serie A with AC Milan and Inter keen, after it was reported that the Bundesliga champions could be looking to offload the South American this summer.

After four seasons in Italy with Juventus, the 31-year-old left the peninsula for Germany in 2015 and has won three league titles and one German Cup.

However, with just one year left on his contract at Bayern, Sky Sport Italia are reporting the Chilean is available for around €30 million, but so far the Nerazzurri’s initial offer has been some €10m short of that valuation.

That could force the Rossoneri into making a move for Vidal, though after the recent financial unrest that saw hedge fund Elliott Management take control, they are expected to offload some of their playing staff first.

Since helping Bayern to a domestic double after his €37m move, the former Bayer Leverkusen man’s role in Munich has diminished, appearing just 22 times in the league after an injury disrupted campaign.