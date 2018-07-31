Inter closing in on move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Arturo Vidal is nearing a return to the Serie A, as reports indicate Inter are closing in on a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder.

The Nerazzurri are keen to round out Luciano Spalletti’s squad ahead of the new season, and with Sime Vrsaljko’s move from Atletico Madrid imminent, it appears the club aren’t ready to stop there.

SportItalia are reporting that Vidal is close to joining Inter, as it appears Bayern are willing to let the Chilean leave on an initial loan.

Bayern initially turned down the offer, but with the German side now expected to extend Vidal’s contract from 2019 to 2020, it would open the door for his return to the Serie A after featuring for Juventus from 2011 to 2015.

While it’s unclear what the financial details of the deal would be, it’s believed the midfielder has already given his approval for the move as he and his family are keen to move back to Italy.

Last season Vidal netted six times in just 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.