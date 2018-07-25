Inter consider Chelsea defender as Vrsaljko alternative

As Inter face an increasing struggle to sign defender Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid, they are lining up a plan B in the form of Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta.

Coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear that he wants a new right-back and would ideally like him to be in place for the start of next week, although they have faced a battle in their bid for the Croatia international.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is growing frustration that their number one target remains in Atletico’s plans, and they will not give him up in a transfer or initial loan with the right to make it permanent, despite Inter striking an agreement with the player himself.

As a result, they have been forced to consider alternative plans, which has brought Zappacosta to their attention.

On Saturday, the Nerazzurri face Chelsea in a pre-season friendly which offers the club the perfect opportunity to discuss the situation with the Blues and the player’s representatives.

Another former Torino defender plying his trade in the Premier League, Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian, is also being considered, although that is a much more complicated deal given the increased interest in his services.