Inter keeping hold of star despite Manchester United interest

Ivan Perisic isn’t likely to leave Inter this summer despite continued interest from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old was a key contributor for Croatia as they reached the World Cup final, eventually falling 4-2 to France in a match that Perisic scored in.

Due to his performances, it’s no surprise that Manchester United have reignited their interest in the winger, though La Gazzetta dello Sport reports a deal isn’t likely.

The English giants chased Perisic for most of last summer, as they looked to take advantage of Inter’s financial restrictions due to Financial Fair Play.

A deal never materialized, and with Inter in a much better situation and gearing up for a Champions League campaign, it’s believed the Nerazzurri have no intention of letting the former Wolfsburg man go.

It’s believed the Italian giants would only discuss a transfer if a bid of €70 million was made.

With those figures unlikely to be reached, it’s reported Inter will keep hold of Perisic, even offering him a new contract with improved wages once he returns from holiday.