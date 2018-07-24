Inter outcast cold on Wolverhampton move

Joao Mario is in no hurry to accept a move to Wolverhampton, despite Inter’s insistence on selling the Portuguese star this summer.

The former Sporting Lisbon star is expected to leave the Nerazzurri in the near future after two disappointing campaigns in Italy.

His poor play resulted in a six-month loan to West Ham United to close out last season, and FCInterNews.it have reported that Wolverhampton have shown interest in bringing him back to the Premier League.

That hasn’t pressed Joao Mario into a decision though, as it’s reported the 25-year-old is taking his time in deciding his next destination as he is hopeful a bigger club will show interest in him.

Former club Sporting have also been linked with a move, however his wages would pose a problem. Either way, it’s believed Inter will only let the midfielder go on a permanent deal, or a loan with a mandatory option to buy.

Last season Joao Mario netted two goals in 14 matches for West Ham in six months at the club.