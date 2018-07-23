Inter ready to pounce on Porto midfielder

Mexican international Hector Herrera wants to leave Portuguese giants FC Porto and Inter are considering the idea of bringing him to the Italian peninsula.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his contract with Os Dragoes and he has refused to sign a contract renewal, which has drawn the attention of the Nerazzurri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Herrera could be purchased from Porto for €20 million this summer and Inter tactician Luciano Spalletti is interested having the Dragoes midfielder in the squad.

Spalletti recalls when he coached Roma in 2016-17 and Porto eliminated the Giallorossi 4-1 on aggregate in the Champions League play-offs. The Mexican international provided two assists in the second leg, which the Portuguese giants won 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Herrera has played 192 competitive matches for Porto, scoring 26 goals and providing 32 assists since he joined the club in 2013.