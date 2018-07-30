Inter reach agreement for World Cup standout

One of the stars of the World Cup is set for a move to Inter, after they agreed to a deal with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of right-back Sime Vrsaljko.

The defender was one of the key men for Croatia in their outstanding run to the final of the competition in Russia, where they were ultimately beaten by France.

He will now return to Serie A this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have struck a deal to sign the player on an initial loan deal before making the move permanent next year.

Vrsaljko will initially arrive on a season-long loan for a fee of €6.5 million plus €17.5m next summer when Inter make the move permanent.

In the next few days, the 26-year-old is expected to lad in Milan for medical examinations and the signing of the contract with the Biscione.

The Croatian has previous Italian experience, having racked up 79 Serie A appearances with Genoa and Sassuolo.