Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo to get Serie A underway in curtain raiser

League champions Juventus will kick off the 2018/19 season after the Lega Serie A announced kick off times for the opening rounds of the new campaign.

The Bianconeri are due to host Chievo at the Allianz Stadium in the season’s curtain raised, in what could prove to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for the club.

As announced by the Lega Serie A on Tuesday, Juventus will get the new season underway at 18:00 CET on Saturday 18 August.

Meanwhile, runners up Napoli will visit Lazio at 20:30 on the same day, whilst Roma get the Sunday action underway as they travel to Torino at 18:00.

AC Milan and Inter are also in action on the opening Sunday at 20:30, with the Rossoneri hosting Genoa and Inter visiting Sassuolo.

Atalanta’s clash at home to newly promoted Frosinone on Monday evening rounds off the weekend’s schedule.

Curiously, Juventus are set to play each of their opening three matches of their title defence on a Saturday, with clashes against Lazio and Parma over the following weekends.

Opening fixtures in full:

Saturday 18 August

Juventus v Chievo (18:00 CET)

Lazio v Napoli (20:30 CET)

Sunday 19 August

Torino v Roma (18:00 CET)

AC Milan v Genoa (20:30 CET)

Bologna v S.P.A.L. (20.30 CET)

Empoli v Cagliari (20:30 CET)

Parma v Udinese (20:30 CET)

Sampdoria v Fiorentina (20:30 CET)

Sassuolo v Inter (20:30 CET)

Monday 20 August

Atalanta v Frosinone (20:30 CET)