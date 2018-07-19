Juventus closing in on Manchester United full-back

It looks as though Matteo Darmian is set to return to Serie A, with the full-back’s agent stating a move from Manchester United to Juventus is nearing a conclusion.

The 28-year-old is no longer considered indispensable by manager Jose Mourinho, and that news has alerted several Italian sides to the availability of the former Torino man.

Napoli and Inter have both shown interest in Darmian, but it appears Juventus are closest to securing his signature.

“We’re nearing a conclusion,” agent Tullio Tinti told Sportitalia after meeting with Juventus director Fabio Paratici in Milan on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen what the financials of the deal are, as United have slapped a €20m price tag on the player – substantially more than the €13m recently offered by the Bianconeri.

Last season Darmian featured in just eight Premier League matches for United, a far cry from the 18 and 28 appearances he made in his previous two campaigns.