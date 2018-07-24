Juventus to offload defensive duo to sign Bonucci

Juventus are prepared to lose Chelsea target Daniele Rugani and could consider allowing Mattia Caldara to leave in order to bring AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci back to Turin.

The Bianconeri have reportedly been entrenched in negotiations for both players, with Chelsea prepared to offer David Luiz for Rugani, while Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan themselves have been eyeing up Caldara.

Sky Sport Italia believes both defenders will be sacrificed in order to make room for Bonucci, while Gazzetta dello Sport suggests Caldara could even been involved in a deal with Milan.

A move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would go some way to filling the void left by Bonucci and reunite Caldara with his defensive partner for the Italian Under-21’s, Alessio Romagnoli.

Bonucci would himself be reunited with former teammates and his family, who took the decision to move back to Turin at the turn of the year.

Incoming Milan technical director Leonardo will reportedly meet Juventus to discuss Bonucci and striker Gonzalo Higuain.