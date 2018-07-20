Lazio look at ageing Robben to replace Felipe Anderson

With Lazio still searching for someone to replace the attacking threat of Felipe Anderson next season, Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has been named as a surprise candidate to replace the Brazilian.

Despite spending five years in the capital, the South American was still just 25-years-old as he left for West Ham United and had plenty of playing time in front of in him, whereas the Dutchman is nearly 10 years his senior.

However, according to Calcio News 24, it is that quality shown and experience gained over an established career that have the Biancocelesti identifying the 34-year-old as the man to fill the current void.

Capturing someone who has one 20 major honours in four different countries on his cv is also expected to get the fans pulses racing again as Lazio prepare for a Europe League campaign this season.