Leicester City join race for Juventus winger

Marko Pjaca’s services remain in demand, as Leicester City are the latest side to show interest in the Juventus winger.

The Croatian is expected to leave the Bianconeri this summer on a temporary deal in order to secure regular playing time – something he isn’t expected to receive in Turin.

Genoa and Fiorentina were leading the race to capture Pjaca’s signature, but Sky Sport Italia report a new club has thrown their name in the hat – Leicester City.

The English club saw Riyad Mahrez leave for Manchester City earlier this summer, and a move for the Croatian – even if only on loan – would work to fill the void left by the Algerian.

Pjaca has found playing time hard to come by with Juventus, and an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in 2017 did little to improve matters.

It’s why the Croatian opted to spend the second half of last season on loan at Schalke, and Juventus are of the belief that another spell away from the club would be beneficial to his development.

Since joining Juve from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, Pjaca has been limited to just 20 appearances in all competitions.