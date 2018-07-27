Leonardo admits AC Milan captain wants Juventus move

New AC Milan general manager Leonardo has revealed that captain Leonardo Bonucci is keen to rejoin former club Juventus.

The Italian only signed for the Rossoneri last summer, but a difficult first campaign at the San Siro has resulted in the 31-year-old asking for a move back to Turin.

Leonardo made it clear that if the two clubs are able to reach a favourable outcome, that Milan won’t keep Bonucci at the club against his will.

“It’s obvious we are tied to the Financial Fair Play,” he stated at his introductory press conference on Thursday. “It won’t be a crazy transfer window, but rather one that is wise and moderate.

“[Bonucci’s] desire is to return to Juventus, and if it’s possible we’ll make it happen.

“It all started from an idea, a very sensible and quiet one. It’s from here that all the talk started.

“It’s very normal for a player to have a wish. A player doesn’t just ask to leave, there’s also the project and objectives to consider.”

Leonardo also poured cold water on suggestions Gennaro Gattuso could be replaced.

“My views are shared by the owners,” he added. “He [Gattuso] was the first to be confirmed by Elliot and this isn’t up for debate.

“Talks surrounding [Antonio] Conte are normal at this time of the transfer window, especially for coaches that are available, but nobody has talked to Antonio or thought about changing coaches.

“Gattuso is a Milan man and we will restart with him.”