Liverpool and Chelsea square off for Roma goalkeeper

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of landing Roma goalkeeper Alisson, but may face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Brazil international enjoyed a phenomenal breakout season at the Stadio Olimpico last term, and had attracted the interest of Real Madrid in addition to the English duo.

However, it is Liverpool who have made the firmest approach, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Reds have seen a concrete €70 million offer rejected by Roma.

The Giallorossi are keen to receive at least another €5m for Alisson, and believe that stalling a move from Liverpool could spark a bidding war with Chelsea.

With Real Madrid hoping to complete a double swoop for the Blues’ Belgian pair of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Eden Hazard, Roma are expecting the West Londoners to use their new funds to move for Alisson.

The former Internacional custodian made 49 appearances for Roma last season, and was instrumental in the club’s run to the Champions League semifinal.