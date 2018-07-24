Liverpool rival Inter and Juventus for Real Madrid midfielder

Mateo Kovacic could be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer, with Inter, Juventus and Liverpool all linked with a move for the Real Madrid star.

It appears the 24-year-old is ready to bring an end to his time in Spain, as despite the club’s success, he hasn’t bene able to usurp Casemiro, Toni Kroos or Luka Modric as a starter.

As a result it’s believed Kovacic has asked to leave Real this summer, and Marca are reporting he isn’t lacking in suitors.

It’s believed Liverpool have shown the most interest so far, though the likes of Inter and Juventus are also in the mix to land the former Dinamo Zagreb star.

A move to Italy would signal a return to Serie A for Kovacic, as he featured in 97 matches for Inter from 2012 to 2015.

Since joining Madrid, the Croatian has netted three goals in 109 appearances.