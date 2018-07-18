Manchester United turn to Inter and AC Milan in defender hunt

After making an approach for winger Ivan Perisic this week, Manchester United could return to Inter again in an effort to secure centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Premier League runners up are determined to reinforce this backline as they prepare to launch an assault on the title, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld had appeared to be their prime target.

However, with Spurs demanding €80 million for the Belgian World Cup star, the Manchester Evening News suggests that coach Jose Mourinho will turn his attention towards Skriniar.

Inter are determined to retain the 24-year-old, who has drawn interest from Barcelona, but could face a concerted push from Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to finalise their transfer business.

Alternatively, if a move for Skriniar does not prove viable, Manchester United will look to the other half of the city and AC Milan’s Italian international Alessio Romagnoli.

Given the Rossoneri’s delicate financial situation, coupled by their exclusion from European competition, Manchester United may seek to take advantage.