Marotta: Juventus defence is complete

Despite rumours linking them with a move for AC Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta believes the club are at full strength – especially in defence.

The Rossoneri captain has been linked with a stunning move back to his former club, with Mattia Caldara rumoured to be heading the other way.

While talks between the two sides are ongoing, Marotta tried to pour cool water on the reports by suggesting Juve are ready to start the season with the squad they currently have.

“Everything started because we cordially met with Leonardo [Milan’s general manager] and we exchanged some thoughts on what he’s seen since rejoining the world of football,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“He told us Bonucci’s thoughts, of the great memories he has of Juve. But we stopped there – at the player’s desire to come back to the team that was his for so many years.

“Our relationship with Bonucci has always involved mutual respect, but I wouldn’t go past that. Juve are complete at this time – especially in defence.”

Gonzalo Higuain is expected to leave Juve after Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing, and Marotta admitted his future is a topic of discussion.

“It’s normal that when a player like Ronaldo is signed the level of competition in attack increases,” he stated.

“We are talking with him and his entourage, and we are evaluating his future. We have a lot of respect for him.”