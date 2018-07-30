Napoli boss weighs in on Cavani return rumours

New Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti definitively closed the door a possible move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

It seemed the door was left open when the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted last week that Cavani’s potential return could be considered, but only if he reduced his wage demands.

According to TuttoNapoli.net, the two sides reportedly agreed to personal terms and to a four-year contract that would see the 31-year-old earn €7.5 million a season.

However, at a press conference in Dimaro, where the club are based for their pre-season training, the Italian coach ruled out any hopes for Napoli fans.

“These are only rumours that come out from any transfer window,” Ancelotti said. “We are already getting ready for the January market.

“I have fantastic players and I am lucky enough to coach them, so I am not interested in players from any other teams.”

Cavani left Napoli in 2013 joining currently Ligue 1 champions PSG, where he has scored 170 goals in 245 appearances in all competitions.