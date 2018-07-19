Napoli considering move for Bayern Munich outcast

Carlo Ancelotti could have Arturo Vidal at his disposal next season with reports stating Napoli are considering a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder.

The Chilean’s contract expires next summer, and with the Bavarians having recently landed Leon Goretzka on a free transfer from rivals Schalke, it appears his days in Munich are numbered.

Bild reports Napoli have already sent out feelers regarding a transfer, and talks are expected to intensify in the coming days.

It’s believed Bayern are looking for €35 million for the 31-year-old who netted six goals in 35 appearances last season.

A transfer would also allow Ancelotti and Vidal to reunite, as the two worked together at the German giants before the Italian tactician was sacked on September 28, 2017.