Napoli continue push for Manchester United full-back

Matteo Darmian’s agent will meet with Napoli representatives on Tuesday as the Azzurri continue their search for depth at the full-back position.

The Italian has been linked with a move to rivals Juventus and Inter this summer, but it appears the Partenopei are the next side to make a push for services as he continues to be on the outs with the Red Devils.

Sky Sport Italia reports Darmian’s agent and Napoli representatives will meet on Tuesday in hopes of hashing out a deal for the Italian.

It’s believed Carlo Ancelotti has asked for further depth behind Elseid Hysaj, and with Sime Vrsaljko close to joining Inter and Santiago Arias set for Atletico Madrid, the Italian is the Azzurri’s top target to fill the role.

What remains to be seen is whether the Partenopei will meet United’s asking price, as the English side continue to demand close to €20 million for his services – a figure no club has been willing to meet thus far.

Last season Darmian made just eight Premier League appearances for United.