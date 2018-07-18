Napoli star favours Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Lorenzo Insigne has added some spice to the Juventus-Napoli rivalry by stating he’d pick Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two clubs have a long and storied rivalry, and it is likely to get more tense this campaign with the Bianconeri’s recent signing of the Portuguese ace.

It’s no surprise then that Insigne threw his support behind Messi in the debate of who is the better player, though the Italian made it clear that isn’t a knock against Ronaldo.

“A warm welcome to him,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, “but I’m curious to see how he adapts to our league.

“He won’t be able to win matches on his own. Personally, especially given how I interpret football, I prefer Messi.

“However, the quality of the Portuguese star isn’t up for discussion: if he’s won five Ballon d’Or’s there’s a reason for it.”

Insigne also touched on Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, though he refused to comment on coach Gian Piero Ventura’s decision not to field him against Sweden in the second leg of their playoff.

“I won’t talk about me,” he added. “I will talk about the team that should have made it through.

“Then in Russia things would have been different.

“[Gian Piero] Ventura said he would have stepped down? I heard that, but regardless, I’m convinced we weren’t a bad side.”

Last season Insigne netted eight times in 37 Serie A appearances for Napoli.