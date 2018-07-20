Paris Saint-Germain prepare bid for AC Milan defender

AC Milan are set to receive a €38 million offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Leonardo Bonucci.

The 31 year-old joined the Rossoneri last summer from Juventus, and is understood to be open to a move to Paris.

According to Milan-based newspaper Il Giornale, the offer on the table from the Parisian side is thought to be just €4m less than the fee the club paid for Bonucci’s services.

Milan are more than willing to listen to proposals for the Italian international, who is among the highest earners in Serie A with an annual salary of €7m.

Bonucci is thought to have agreed on an annual salary of €10m and could have made the move last summer, but elected to stay in Italy after his youngest son Matteo developed an acute illness.

Now with his son responding well to treatment Bonucci could relocate to the French capital, with the possibility of a Champions League trophy and reunion with Gianluigi Buffon on offer.

A move would free up much needed capital for Milan, who would look to pursue a move for a big name striker such as Alvaro Morata or Gonzalo Higuain.