Parma granted Serie A status with five-point deduction

The investigation into match-fixing surrounding Parma’s return to the top flight of Italian football has reached a verdict and the Gialloblu will take their place as planned in Serie A next term but will start the season with a deduction of five points.

Emanuele Calaio brought the controversy onto the club by sending text messages to opposing players ahead of Parma’s promotion-sealing clash Spezia last season, in which they urged opposing players to ‘not try too hard.’

Calaio himself has been handed a two-year ban from football which, at 36, will almost certainly bring his career to an end while he has also been issued with a €20,000 fine.

Parma made the argument that the texts sent by their striker were no more than a joke, but the player will serve a ban.

Calaio previously played for Spezia and the messages were sent to some of his former teammates.