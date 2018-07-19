PSG eyeing AC Milan goalkeeper should Areola leave

With Roma turning their attention to PSG’s Alphonse Areola, it appears the French side could turn to AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma to replace him.

The Giallorossi must replace Alisson, with the Brazilian closing in on a €75 million move to Liverpool, and the Frenchman fits the bill to take over the No.1 spot.

A move for Areola would seemingly have repercussions for Milan, with Sky Sport Italia stating that would push PSG back into discussions for Donnarumma.

The French giants made their interest in the young Italian known last summer, but the Rossoneri weren’t keen to sell at the time.

Now, with Yonghong Li out and the club repossessed by Elliot Management, talks could kick off – especially as Pepe Reina was recently signed on a free transfer from Napoli.

Last season Donnarumma featured in all 38 Serie A games for Milan.