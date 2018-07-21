Real Madrid ace hits out at Napoli president over old man comment

Karim Benzema isn’t a big fan of Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, labeling the Azzurri ace “crazy” after he recently called the Real Madrid star an old man.

The French striker has been linked with a move to the Italian side in recent weeks, but De Laurentiis was quick to poor cold water on those reports.

Benzema was labeled an old man – along with PSG’s Angel Di Maria – and it appears he didn’t take the insult lightly.

“Another crazy on the list! No 9s make him lose it,” Benzema wrote on an Instagram post.

The jab is referring to Napoli’s recent history of selling their strikers, with the likes of Fabio Quagliarella, Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain all failing to stay at the club longer than three seasons.