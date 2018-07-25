Roma consider Malcom legal action after Barcelona heist

Malcom’s stunning move to Barcelona isn’t going over well with Roma, as sporting director Monchi revealed the club are considering legal action over his failed transfer to the Lupi.

The Brazilian looked set to join the Giallorossi on Monday night as his flight was due in the capital city, only for the Blaugrana to step in at the eleventh hour.

With Malcom’s move to Barcelona made official on Tuesday, Monchi has made it clear Roma are considering taking legal action over the snub.

“What happened is easy to explain and hard to understand,” he stated at the official unveiling of new signing Robin Olsen.

“We liked him and he was the profile we were after, and after days of intense talks we had an agreement with him and the French club [Bordeaux], which we reached at five yesterday, and he was expected to leave for Ciampino at nine.

“Half hour after reaching an agreement, their president wanted to announce things via a tweet, and we weren’t convinced because we are on the stock exchange. They did it anyways and we moved on.

“After that one of the player’s agents called me and said the flight was cancelled because Bordeaux wouldn’t give them permission and that’s when we knew of Barcelona’s offer.”

Monchi revealed that he did not want to raise his bid for Malcom given an agreement had already been reached, only for President James Pallotta to push for an improved offer.

“The previous agreement stood for me,” he continued. “However Pallotta wanted to increase it and even outbid the Catalans, at which point I called Bordeaux and made them a new offer.

“After that his agent told me at 11 that a deal was done and he would land in Rome. Then just after noon they asked for more money because Barcelona were pressing.

“At that point we took a step back because we didn’t want to take part in a bidding war. Now we will look at whether to take legal action, because while we don’t have any signed documents, there are a lot of messages that could be looked over.”

With Malcom no longer an option, some names being linked with Roma include Suso, Domenico Berardi, Leon Baily and Florian Thauvin.