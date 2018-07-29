Roma face Arsenal and Chelsea challenge for Leverkusen star

After missing out on Malcom last week, Roma have turned their attention towards Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, but face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Giallorossi looked to have sealed a deal for Brazilian wide man Malcom with Bordeaux, only for Barcelona to swoop at the 11th hour.

This has prompted Roma to focus on Jamaica international Bailey, but the Sun report that Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested.

Indeed, the emergence of the Premier League rivals could spark a bidding war, with Leverkusen hopeful of pushing the fee up to €50 million for their standout player of 2017/18.

Alternatively, Roma will monitor the situations of Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi and Suso of AC Milan respectively, as they seek to provide competition for Cengiz Under in the wide right position.

Bailey enjoyed a fine season in the Bundesliga last term, netting nine goals in 30 appearances to help Leverkusen to a fifth place finish.