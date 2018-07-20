Roma given green light to pip Everton for Brazil starlet

Roma have moved into pole position to land Bordeaux right-winger Malcom, despite strong interest from Everton.

The Giallorossi have cash to burn following the record €75 million sale of Alisson to Liverpool, and are keen to bring in a high-profile figure.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that sporting director Monchi has been impressed by Malcom’s performances in France, and has begun negotiations with Bordeaux over a deal.

Whilst Everton has looked to be making progress in bringing the former Corinthians attacker to the Premier League, it is believed that Malcom would favour a move to Roma and the lure of Champions League football.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are closing on a deal for fellow Brazilian youngster Richarlison from Watford, potentially paving the way for Roma to secure Malcom.

Bordeaux are holding out for €40m for their star man, but Roma officials have travelled to France to negotiate a deal and have already struck an agreement with the player.

The 21-year-old had been a target for fellow Serie A outfit Inter earlier in the summer. However, the Nerazzurri’s offer of €15m plus a further €25m across numerous instalments was eventually rebuffed, forcing the Biscione to move for Sassuolo’s Matteo Politano.