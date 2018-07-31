Roma offer Perotti to land AC Milan star

After missing out on Malcom, Roma remain determined to bolster their wide options and have turned their attention to AC Milan star Suso.

The Giallorossi looked to have secured a deal for Malcom from Bordeaux, only for Barcelona to swoop in at the 11th hour and sign the Brazilian.

This has prompted Roma to look closer to home as they seek competition for Cengiz Under in the wide right position, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that an enquiry has been submitted to Milan over Suso, with a view to a €15 million offer.

Such a deal would also see Argentina international Diego Perotti head to the Stadio San Siro in part exchange, who in turn would be open to departing Roma after falling behind Stephan El Shaarawy in the pecking order.

Suso has a €38m release clause in his contract but Roma remain hopeful of negotiating a deal for the former Genoa loanee.

Indeed, sporting director Monchi met with Suso’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, during discussions over a contract renewal for fellow client and current Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has scored 15 goals in 95 appearances for Milan since arriving from Liverpool in January 2015.