Roma president hit with three month ban following Liverpool tirade

Roma president James Pallotta is set to miss the Giallorossi’s engagement in the Champions League Group Stages after receiving a three-month ban.

The hefty suspension was imposed by UEFA following the American’s tirade against the standard of refereeing in Roma’s Champions League Semifinal exit to Liverpool in May.

Pallotta will be prohibited from entering the technical area, dressing room and the tunnel, and will not be able to communicate directly or indirectly with players and coaching staff, UEFA confirmed on Friday.

The decision comes after the Lupi president had declared the standard of refereeing in Roma’s 4-2 victory “embarrassing” and “an absolute joke” in comments to Premium Sport after the final whistle. Despite the victory, Roma were eliminated 7-6 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the capital club have been hit with a €19,000 fine in relation to the same fixture, for setting off for fireworks and failing to remove blockages to stairways at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma will begin their Champions League campaign on 18/19 September, as they look to reach a first final since 1984.