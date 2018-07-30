Ronaldo opts for luxury double villa in Turin

A luxurious lifestyle awaits Juventus new boy Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy, with the forward having chosen his double villa home in Turin.

The Portugal star completed his move to the Italian champions from Real Madrid after the World Cup and after a period of house hunting afterwards, he has settled on his new home.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he has opted for a double villa in the hills near Gran Madre, with the fact that it is immersed in forest and greenery making it almost invisible for a player who values his privacy.

In addition, its location also means that it is close to the city centre and has spectacular views of the hills to one side and the river to the other.

There are two villas on the property featuring two entrances and a massive garden space, all of which are protected by high hedges and security cameras, with the report stating that Ronaldo immediately fell in love with the residence due to the similarity with his house in Madrid.

Work has already started on it and when completed, the former Manchester United ace’s home will include a personal gym and an indoor swimming pool, while there is also a roof featuring a solarium and a living room area.

In recent days, no member of the public has been able to even get close to the property with Telecontrol security preventing anyone from entering the road and immediately moving away those who attempt to do so.

Interestingly, at the foot of Ronaldo’s road on the right is the residence of John Elkann, before the path begins to wind its way towards the new home of Juventus’ new superstar.