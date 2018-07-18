Sarri: Mistakes were made by both sides at Napoli

Upon being presented as Chelsea coach on Wednesday, Maurizio Sarri admitted that both he and Aurelio De Laurentiis were to blame for the way things ended at Napoli.

After coming so close to ending the Partenopei’s long wait for Scudetto success last season, a rift with the club’s president resulted in him being moved aside at the end of the campaign.

He was subsequently replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in the Stadio San Paolo hot seat and after taking over at Stamford Bridge, Sarri reflected on his time with his former club.

“I have a wonderful memory of Naples and I will always love the people there. If I had to leave the club, then it meant that there were mistakes on both sides,” he told reporters at his presentation.

“De Laurentiis may have misinterpreted my silences that were the result of uncertainty and my heart was always torn to thing of leaving but I think that will it will all be forgotten in the coming years.”

Sarri has penned a three-year deal with the London club, replacing compatriot Antonio Conte, who has departed after two years in the role.