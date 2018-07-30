Sarri ready to swoop and bring Inter man to Chelsea

Chelsea are ready to take advantage of Inter’s interest in Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal by moving for Nerazzurri midfielder Matias Vecino.

Inter are keen to land Vidal but must sell another midfielder, in addition to Joao Mario, before any deal can take place. This has paved the way for Chelsea to look to bring Vecino to the Premier League.

According to the London Evening Standard, the Blues used Saturday’s friendly match between the two clubs to open official negotiations for the Uruguay international.

Having worked with the player at Empoli, new Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is keen to reunite with Vecino, and has requested that the club push ahead with signing him.

Indeed, sporting director Marina Granovskaia have begun talks with Inter over a €35 million deal for the 26-year-old, who could join another Sarri disciple in Jorginho at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

The negotiations come as Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti reportedly gave the green light on the sale of both Vecino and fellow midfielder Roberto Gagliardini in order to free up space in the squad.

Vecino arrived at Inter from Fiorentina last summer and scored three goals in 31 appearances in his debut season.