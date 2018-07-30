Spalletti contemplates offloading Inter midfield duo

Inter midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Matias Vecino could be sold due to Nerazzurri tactician Luciano Spalletti wanting additional reinforcements to the squad before the season commences.

The Biscione drew 1-1 with English club Chelsea before losing 5-4 on penalties in the International Champions Cup in Nice, France on Saturday evening and the coach was not impressed with the performances of some players.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that despite scoring against the Blues, Gagliardini is one of the players that could be offloaded as well his Uruguayan teammate.

Their potential sales would also allow Inter to acquire Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko and possibly make an offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Gagliardini has played 48 Serie A matches for Inter since joining the club in January 2017, while Vecino played 29 league matches in his first season with the Nerazzurri in 2017-18.