Valencia eyeing move for AC Milan flop

Andre Silva’s time with AC Milan could come to an end in the near future, with Valencia keen to land the sputtering striker.

The Portuguese starlet arrived amidst much fanfare last summer for €38 million, but after managing just two goals in 24 Serie A appearances, the Rossoneri appear ready to move on.

With coach Gennaro Gattuso making it clear he won’t veto a sale, Sky Sport Italia reports Valencia have made their interest in Silva known.

Agent Jorge Mendes has already spoken with the Spanish side regarding a move, and it’s believed talks will intensify in the coming days.

Milan are hoping to sell the striker outright in order to fund a move for one of Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain or Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata.

Wolverhampton and Monaco have also been linked with a move for Silva, who failed to net for Portugal at the World Cup this summer.