AC Milan come to terms for Villarreal winger

Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo looks to be on his way to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as AC Milan look to bring in an a backup for both Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Rossoneri are expected to include Colombian striker Carlos Bacca as part of the deal with Villarreal, who spent last season with the La Liga outfit scoring 18 goals in 43 appearances.

Sky Sport Italia understands Milan have spent the evening preparing an offer for Castillejo, which Villarreal have since accepted with the inclusion of Bacca in the deal.

Any transfer for the Spaniard is likely to take the form of a paid loan with an option to purchase next season, a fee that could potentially rise as high as €18 million for his services.

Bacca is understood to have wanted a return to Villarreal, but Milan had difficulty convincing Villarreal of the player’s valuation amid interest from Sporting Lisbon.

Milan had been looking at Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes as an alternative should they have failed in their pursuit of Casillejo.