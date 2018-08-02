AC Milan complete double swoop from Juventus

Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara have completed their move from the Italian champions to AC Milan.

As part of the deal to bring the defender to the San Siro, former Bianconeri centre-back Leonardo Bonucci is returning to Turin and underwent medical examinations on Thursday evening.

After over a week of speculation, Milan have confirmed that they have finalised the signings of Caldara and Higuain, as they strengthen further ahead of the new campaign.

“AC Milan announce that we have acquired the contracts of players Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara from Juventus,” read a club statement. “They will be two important players for the new era of the club.”

While the former Atalanta man joins as part of the deal that sends Bonucci back to the Allianz Stadium, ‘El Pipita’ has joined the club on an initial loan deal with the option to make the move permanent next summer.

Caldara, who previously starred for Atalanta before joining Juventus, has signed a five-year contract which ties him to the Rossoneri until June 2023.

It brings an end to two reasonably short tenures in Turin for both departing players, with the 24-year-old joining in January of 2017, while Higuain made the controversial move from Napoli just six months previously.

Both players will be presented to the media for the first time on Friday afternoon at 2pm local time, before a photo shoot and fan greeting session at Piazza del Duomo afterwards.