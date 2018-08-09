AC Milan demand Villarreal winger in Bacca deal

Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo could be included in a deal that would see him join AC Milan, with Carlos Bacca returning to the Spanish side on a permanent basis.

The two sides have been locked in negotiations regarding the Colombian forward, with the Rossoneri standing firm on their valuation of Bacca, who spent the past season on loan at the La Liga club.

However a breakthrough could be made should Villarreal be prepared to include the services of Castillejo in negotiations, according to Tuttosport.

Milan are keen on bringing in a wide player, with former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard turning down a move to Italy in favour of Everton.

Castillejo has made over 100 appearances in La Liga during spells at both Malaga and Villarreal and has been targeted by Milan in the past.

Any deal would need to be concluded quickly with the likes of Sevilla ready to pay €20 million for Castillejo having been denied in their pursuit of Milan forward Andre Silva.