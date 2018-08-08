AC Milan edge closer to Chelsea midfielder

Following a positive meeting with the player’s representative, AC Milan are hopeful of soon securing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues last summer but suffered a difficult debut season in the Premier League and following the signing of Jorginho and imminent arrival of Mateo Kovacic, has fallen further down the pecking order under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

As a result, a meeting took place on Wednesday afternoon between Milan directorial duo Leonardo and Paolo Maldini with intermediary Federico Pastorello and the player’s brother, who also acts as his representative.

Following successful discussions, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that there is confidence at the Diavolo that they can conclude the loan signing of the Frenchman, with an option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee in the region of €30-€35 million.

It does remain to be seen what the loan fee for the player would be and how much of Bakayoko’s wages Milan are willing to pick up, with the player set to earn €6.9m next season at Stamford Bridge.

The deal does represent a welcome one for coach Gennaro Gattuso, who has made it clear for some time that he wanted to add a physical presence to his central midfield options.