AC Milan eye Torino midfielder as Milinkovic-Savic alternative

Torino are bracing themselves for a late offer from AC Milan for Daniele Baselli as their Serie A rivals look for an alternative to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The imminent arrival of Roberto Soriano from Villarreal would give the Granata a worthy replacement should Baselli depart in the remaining hours of the transfer window.

Tuttosport believes with the chances of recruiting either Milinkovic-Savic or Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot fading the Rossoneri could turn to Baselli.

Milan have long held an interest in the former Atalanta youth graduate, with discussions over the player reportedly taking place just a few months ago.

Baselli has shone in Turin since his arrival in 2015, making over 100 appearances for il Toro scoring 16 goals and creating 11 for his teammates in that time.

However a prolonged stay with Torino could stall the progression Baselli has made in Serie A and a move to Milan would provide him with a fresh challenge.