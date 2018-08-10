AC Milan hopeful of landing Paris Saint-Germain winger

Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler could be the subject an intense late push by AC Milan as the Serie A side look to land the German international.

The Rossoneri have been in the process of clearing out their squad, selling Nikola Kalinic to Atletico Madrid with both Andre Silva and Manuel Locatelli expected to depart as well.

Any financial gains on the market are likely to go toward a late acquisition and Tuttomercatoweb believe sporting director Leonardo is keen on Draxler.

Milan were reportedly interested in signing Bernard before he opted to join Everton and could turn to Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo as part of a deal for Carlos Bacca.

However, the goal for the moment appears to be Draxler who the club want to sign on an initial loan deal with an option to make the switch permanent next summer.

PSG are on the market and could demand Milan include Ricardo Rodriguez in any potential deal for Draxler, something both Milan and Rodriguez could be against.