AC Milan make move for ex-Inter winger

Former Inter wide man Diego Laxalt could be set for a return to the San Siro, this time joining city rivals AC Milan.

Comfortable on the left flank either at the back or in midfield, the Uruguayan joined the Nerazzuri as a 20-year-old on the final day of the winter window in 2013 but struggled to break into the side and spent spells on loan at Bologna, Empoli and Genoa.

It is in Liguria where he has shown his quality, so much so that he has also caught the attention of Zenit this summer, although it is Milan who are now ready to make their move for him, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Rossoneri were reportedly impressed by the performances of the 25-year-old during the World Cup in Russia, where he helped his country to the quarter-final before being beaten by eventual winners France.

Defensive cover at left-back for Ricardo Rodriguez is perhaps required once more by Leonardo and Paolo Maldini after the club made the decision to let Luca Antonelli leave last week.